MUMBAI, June 17 Shares in Jet Airways Ltd fell 7.95 percent in pre-open trading after India's foreign investment regulator deferred a decision on Etihad Airways' planned 24 percent stake buy in the airline.

India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) on Friday asked for more details on "effective control" and ownership of the Indian carrier post the stake sale.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad agreed in April to acquire a 24 percent stake in Jet Airways for $370 million -- becoming the first overseas operator to invest in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)