UPDATE 3-Infosys to return $2 bln to shareholders, appoints co-chairman
* CEO: $20 bln revenue target by 2020 "incredibly difficult thing" (Adds CEO comment on revenue target)
MUMBAI Oct 24 Shares in India's Jet Airways slumped 4.7 percent in pre-open trading after the company reported its worst quarterly loss on record on Wednesday, squeezed by high fuel costs and a weaker local currency.
Jet, which has lost money in the past six years, said on Wednesday it was awaiting approvals from some regulators for the Etihad deal, without specifying.
The agreement, struck to help Jet break out of a pattern of losses in India's airline business, won the Indian cabinet's approval earlier this month. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 13 Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, with the BSE index posting its biggest weekly loss of the year, after Infosys Ltd gave lower-than-expected annual revenue guidance and disappointed with the size of its planned share buyback.