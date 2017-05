NEW DELHI Jet Airways (JET.NS) said it had complied with a rule that requires listed companies to have a minimum public shareholding of 25 percent, after selling about 4.3 million shares through stock exchanges.

Jet said a founder group company Tail Winds Ltd sold the shares through a so-called offer for sale and block deals on the exchanges. The offer for sale launched on Thursday had been subscribed 69 percent, according to stock exchange data. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)