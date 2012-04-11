NEW DELHI, April 11 Top Indian carrier Jet Airways said on Wednesday there has been some delays in its payments to airports due to rising fuel costs and a depreciating rupee.

"However, large part of our outstandings are backed by bank guarantees," the airline said in a statement.

A senior government official said Jet Airways owes about 220 million rupees ($4.28 million) to the Bangalore airport, controlled by GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd.

($1 = 51.3650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)