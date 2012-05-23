NEW DELHI May 23 Jet Airways is
expected to order more than 100 narrow-body aircraft for up to
$3.75 billion in 2012/13 as the largest Indian carrier grabs
market share from its troubled rivals, a leading consultancy
said.
The airline is understood to be actively evaluating Airbus's
narrow-body A320 aircraft, and is likely to lease up to
10 A330s to support expansion of its European network, the
Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA) said in a report.
"In my estimate, at the current price and without taking
into account the list price, the actual price for the order
could be $3.5 billion to $3.75 billion," Kapil Kaul, regional
head of CAPA, told Reuters.
A Jet spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.
India's aviation sector has been beset by high costs of fuel
and airport charges and heavy debt, with all carriers except
unlisted Indigo Airlines posting losses in the fiscal year that
ended in March.
With two debt-ridden carriers, Kingfisher Airlines
and Air India, curtailing most of their flights Jet
stands to benefit the most, CAPA said.
Kingfisher, owned by flamboyant liquor baron Vijay Mallya,
has been struggling to pay off $1.3 billion loan and has slashed
the number of its daily flights.
State-owned Air India, which survives on government
bailout, has cancelled most of its international flights because
of an ongoing strike by its pilots.
"Kingfisher's dramatic contraction from 66 to 16 operational
aircraft, of which half are regional ATR aircraft, has left the
domestic business market open for Jet Airways," CAPA said.
ATR, which makes small haul planes, is an equal partnership
between two major European aeronautics players, Alenia
Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica company, and EADS.
The disruption at Air India's longhaul routes has driven
North American and UK traffic to Jet, it said.
Jet and other private carriers such as SpiceJet
and unlisted Go Air and Indigo are likely to post a combined
profit of $200 million in the fiscal year ending next March, the
consultancy said.
However, losses at Kingfisher and Air India will keep the
industry in the red to the tune of $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion
in 2012/13, compared with a total industry loss of $2 billion in
the previous year, CAPA said.