MUMBAI Dec 11 Jet Airways Ltd, India's biggest airline, has expanded its codeshare agreement with the United Arab Emirates' Etihad Airways to include flights operating from Abu Dhabi to Charles de-Gaulle airport in Paris.

The codeshare, which came into effect on Dec. 10, will enable Jet Airways to provide better connectivity to its customers on flights from Abu Dhabi to Paris, the Indian airline said in a statement.

Jet Airways is in talks with Etihad to sell a minority stake in the company, according to a source. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Jijo Jacob)