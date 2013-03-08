NEW DELHI, March 8 Shares in India's Jet Airways extended gains to more than 13 percent on Friday, after CNBC TV18 reported that Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways may buy a 10-12 percent stake in the company directly from promoters.

Etihad may pay as much as 750 rupees ($13.75) a share for the stake, the report said.

Etihad has been in talks with Jet to buy a 24 percent stake, government sources have told Reuters.

The channel said Etihad may buy the remaining stake by issuing preferential shares.

($1 = 54.5350 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)