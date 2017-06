MUMBAI Feb 18 Shares in Jet Airways India Ltd fell as much as 6.8 percent on Monday after Etihad Airways chairman said the Abu Dhabi-based carrier needs to revise its deal to buy a stake in the Indian carrier.

Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan also told Reuters it was too soon to say when a final agreement between the two carriers would be struck.

Jet shares were down 5.9 percent as of 0352 GMT. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)