(Adds analyst comments, details on possible complications)
NEW DELHI Feb 18 Shares in Jet Airways
fell as much as 6.8 percent on Monday, a day after the chairman
of Etihad Airways said the Abu Dhabi-based carrier needed to
revise the terms of a pending deal to buy a stake in the Indian
airline.
Etihad Chairman Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed al-Nahayan told
Reuters on Sunday it was too soon to say when a final agreement
between the two carriers would be struck.
The deal would be the first since India relaxed ownership
rules in September and allowed foreign carriers to buy up to 49
percent in local carriers, which are battling stiff competition
and high operating costs.
Jet shares have more than doubled in value in the past 10
months to reach a high of 647.80 rupees on Jan. 28. But in the
past three weeks they have slumped as much as 11 percent as the
companies struggled to seal an agreement.
At 0546 GMT, Jet shares were down 5.35 percent at 584.9
rupees in a Mumbai market that rose 0.25 percent.
Finding a way around Jet's complicated shareholding pattern
and having a significant say in Jet's board decisions could be
Etihad's concerns, said Rajan Mehra, an industry expert and the
India head of U.S.-based private jet operator Universal
Aviation.
The founder of Jet is likely to convert shares owned by its
holding company into his personal stake to comply with foreign
investment regulations, an Indian government source has said.
Tail Winds Ltd, the Isle of Man-based investment vehicle of
Jet founder Naresh Goyal, currently holds 79.99 percent of Jet
Airways. According to Indian rules, foreign companies can hold a
maximum 49 percent stake in local carriers, but so-called
non-resident Indians like Goyal are exempted.
As a foreign company, Tail Winds cannot engage in share
trades with another foreign company but Goyal can sell his
personal stake.
Indian media reports have said Etihad is seeking half the
seats on Jet's board and a say in appointing the chief
executive, potentially running foul of foreign investment rules
that require a majority of airline board members to be Indians.
The terms of the potential deal have not been disclosed, but
the government source said last month that Etihad was in talks
to pick up a 24 percent stake in Jet for up to $330 million.
A Jet spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
(Reporting by Anurag Kotoky and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Stephen Coates)