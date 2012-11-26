NEW DELHI Nov 26 India's Jet Airways is in talks with Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways to sell a minority stake, an Indian government source said on Monday.

The same source said Indian budget carrier SpiceJet is in talks with Malaysia's AirAsia to sell a stake.

A Jet Airways spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a Reuters' query, while a SpiceJet spokeswoman declined comment.

Any foreign direct investment in Indian carriers needs government approval. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Jijo Jacob)