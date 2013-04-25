BUZZ-India's United Spirits hits 2-1/2-mth high; co posts gains in margins, revenue
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
MUMBAI, April 25 Citigroup has raised India's Jet Airways Ltd target price to 766 rupees from 545 rupees previously, while maintaining its "buy" rating, after Gulf carrier Etihad Airways said it is taking almost a quarter stake in Jet Airways at 754.74 rupees per share.
The investment bank says the cash infusion of $450 million gives Jet the leeway to pay down high cost debt while also being strategic for its international operations.
Jet's shares were up 13.2 percent at 0508 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
** United Spirits Ltd rises as much as 10.30 pct to 2,307.90 rupees, its highest since March 15
May 30 Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session to hit record closing highs, as Aurobindo Pharma jumped after saying it would not be too impacted by price erosion in the U.S. market, and sentiment was boosted by the arrival of monsoon rains.