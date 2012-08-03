By Anurag Kotoky
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 3 Jet Airways, India's
biggest airline, posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday
after its strong financial position relative to two troubled
rivals enabled it to raise fares and attract more passengers.
The unexpected profits posted by Jet and by second-biggest
budget airline SpiceJet earlier in the week
have raised hopes for at least a partial
recovery of India's ailing airline industry after its carriers
lost a combined $2 billion last year.
India's airlines have suffered from high fuel costs,
below-cost fares in a highly competitive market and tough
regulations in one of the fastest growing markets in the world.
Kingfisher Airlines, once the country's No. 2
carrier, is struggling under $1.4 billion in debt and is flying
just a fourth of its fleet. State-run Air India has
been propped up by a $5.8 billion taxpayer bailout but had to
cancel flights after being hit by a pilots strike.
Their woes have driven passengers to stronger carriers such
as Jet, SpiceJet and privately held IndiGo, which was the only
money-making airline in the country in the last fiscal year.
"These companies are major beneficiaries of a reduction in
supply overall ... these companies are gaining market share,
increasing their load factor and improving their yields," said
Rashesh Shah, an analyst with ICICI Securities.
Jet Airways said it earned 247 million rupees ($4.4 million)
on a standalone basis for April-June, its first profit in six
quarters, compared with a loss of 1.23 billion rupees a year
earlier.
YIELDS, INCOME, SHARES UP
Passenger yields on its domestic flights rose about 9
percent in the quarter to end-June, while yields at Jetlite, its
low-cost arm which operates under the JetKonnect brand, jumped
over 43 percent.
Yield is a measure of the average fare paid by passengers
for a particular distance.
Total income from operations jumped 31 percent to 43.45
billion rupees.
Jet's shares, valued at about $580 million, closed up 0.77
percent at 374.30 rupees, compared with a 0.15 percent fall on
the 30-share benchmark index, after rising as much as 4.6
percent on the National Stock Exchange.
Analysts said Jet and SpiceJet may not be able to sustain
their recovery if fundamental problems are not addressed,
including high fuel costs, a fall in the rupee and high airport
charges.
"The results of Jet and SpiceJet are positive at net level
largely due to sale and lease-back and revenue from other
income, but things have been much better in the last three to
six months," said Kapil Kaul, regional head at Centre for Asia
Pacific Aviation, a consultancy.
Jet earned 523.7 million rupees in the quarter ended in June
from the sale and lease-back of planes, it said in a statement
to the stock exchange.
"High crude prices, rupee depreciation and a slowdown in the
economy will impact the operating margins in the short term,"
Jet said.
In India, state taxes of up to 30 percent significantly
raise the price of jet fuel, which accounts for about half of an
airline's costs.
"Structural issues such as crude oil price volatility, rupee
devaluation, inadequate airport infrastructure, high airport
charges, FDI (foreign direct investment) by global airlines,
opening of bilaterals and lack of skilled manpower continue to
dog the industry," said Amber Dubey, head of aviation at KPMG.
Foreign airlines are not allowed to take stakes in India's
domestic airlines, and the government has been sitting for years
on a proposal to allow them to take up to 49 percent.
New Delhi's airport has been termed the world's costliest by
the International Air Transport Association, an industry group
representing more than 80 percent of global airline traffic.
"Imposition of higher user charges and levies at Delhi T3
airport will lead to the airline's passing on the costs to
passengers, which in turn may affect the passenger growth and/or
ability of the airline to increase fares," Jet said.
($1 = 55.8400 Indian rupees)
(editing by Jane Baird)