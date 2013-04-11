MUMBAI, April 11 Shares of Jet Airways India Ltd dropped as much as 5.8 percent on Thursday after Reuters reported a stake sale to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways could be delayed until at least August, two dealers said.

The delay could come as Etihad is seeking assurances following setbacks for several Gulf investors in India, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Jet shares were down 3.2 percent as of 0400 GMT.

