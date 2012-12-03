MUMBAI Dec 3 Shares in India's Jet Airways rose over 7 percent on a report in Mint newspaper that the airline will soon seek regulatory approval to tweak its ownership pattern to facilitate a stake sale to Etihad Airways.

The gains on Monday come on the back of a 57 percent rise in the carrier's shares in November on speculation over a deal with Etihad Airways.

Rival SpiceJet Ltd shares were also up 6 percent.

Jet Airways and SpiceJet, battling hot competition and high operating costs, are in talks to sell minority stakes to foreign investors, said a senior Indian government official with knowledge of the discussions.

