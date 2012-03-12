NEW DELHI, March 12 Top Indian carrier Jet Airways said the country's tax authority has not frozen the airline's bank accounts, contrary to media reports, and the company still plans to pay its January tax dues of 350 million rupees ($7.02 million) on Monday.

Jet Airways spokeswoman Srirupa Sen clarified the service tax department has asked the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to deposit a part of the airline's collections from its settlement systems directly to the government.

"The service tax department has been in touch with IATA with regards to having their proceeds remitted when the collections are remitted to Jet Airways," the airline said in a statement. ($1 = 49.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)