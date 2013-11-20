US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors struggle with policy uncertainty
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
Nov 20 Jet Airways (India) Ltd : * Says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 million shares at 754.7361607
rupees a share to Etihad on preferential basis * Rpt-jet airways says board approves issue and allotment of 27.3 mln shares at
754.7361607 rupees a share to etihad on preferential basis * Says board approves appointment of two Etihad nominees to the co's board of
directors * Source text:* Further company coverage
* New York, other states take on Trump over energy efficiency
* Indexes down: Dow 0.52 pct, S&P 0.63 pct, Nasdaq 0.60 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.34 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.36 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)