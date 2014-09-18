(Corrects to say Barger has been CEO for seven years, not one)

Sept 18 JetBlue Airways named Robin Hayes, its current President, as chief executive, effective Feb. 16, 2015.

Shares were up 5 percent after the bell at $11.90.

Hayes replaces Dave Barger, its CEO of seven years.