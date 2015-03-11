(Adds details)

March 11 JetBlue Airways Corp said on Wednesday it expects its first-quarter unit revenue to grow between 3 percent and 4 percent from a year ago, in part due to storms shrinking capacity this winter season.

The New York-based carrier's forecast topped those of certain peers, with United Continental Holdings Inc expecting unit revenue down 1 percent to up 1 percent for the quarter, and American Airlines Group Inc forecasting that unit revenue will fall between 2 percent and 4 percent.

However, JetBlue explained that the boost in unit revenue was partially due to flight cancellations this winter, which meant distributing passengers and their ticket sales over fewer available seat miles, a measure of capacity.

It said in the first quarter it expects available seat miles only to grow between 9 percent and 10 percent year-on-year, down from prior guidance of 11 percent to 13 percent growth.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by Cynthia Osterman)