June 10 JetBlue Airways Corp said on
Wednesday that it expects passenger unit revenue to rise in the
second quarter, in contrast to its peers that expect a drop as
U.S. business-class tickets yield less money per mile than
expected.
The New York-based airline said it expects passenger revenue
per available seat mile to increase between 0.5 percent and 1.5
percent in the second quarter compared to a year earlier.
The airline relies on premium-cabin revenue less than its
peers, who have forecast unit revenue declines of up to 8
percent this quarter.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York, editing by G Crosse)