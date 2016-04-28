(Adds detail, executive comment)
April 28 JetBlue Airways Corp will
start six round-trip flights per weekday between New York's
space-constrained LaGuardia airport and Boston in October,
seeking to capture business travelers on the heavily trafficked
route, the company said on Thursday.
JetBlue said it would move some of its LaGuardia-Florida
flights to nearby Newark Liberty airport to free up take-off
slots for the new Boston flights, now that the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration has made it easier for airlines to grow
at Newark.
The moves take aim at United Continental Holdings Inc
, which has a grip on Newark air service, and more
crucially Delta Air Lines Inc and American Airlines
Group Inc, which operate hourly flights from LaGuardia
to Boston.
Atlanta-based Delta is the largest airline at LaGuardia,
scheduling more than 40 percent of its flights including the
"shuttle" service to Boston, Washington and Chicago that
business travelers like for the airport's proximity to
Manhattan, relative to distant Kennedy airport, and for the
flights' frequency and amenities.
JetBlue said earlier this week that corporate travel demand
is stagnant, although it has gained share of the lucrative
market. While the likes of Delta still have
long-standing corporate contracts and more LaGuardia flights,
JetBlue hopes to attract business and leisure travelers who
would have traveled from other airports or by train.
"The FAA's decision to ease slot restrictions at Newark
allows us to bring more low-fare, award-winning service to
Newark, and clears the way for a long overdue alternative
between LaGuardia and Boston for those who have been priced out
of air travel and onto the roads and rails by high-fare legacy
carriers," JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said in a
news release.
JetBlue said its extra Newark flights to five airports in
Florida will begin on Oct. 30, when the FAA's action takes
effect. Its LaGuardia-Boston flights will start the following
day, with one-way fares beginning at $49 compared to round-trip
tickets on Delta and American for $281 or more.
