June 30 JetBlue Airways Corp on Tuesday
began charging its lowest-fare customers for checked bags, an
anticipated move that leaves Southwest Airlines Co as
the only U.S. carrier to let all travelers check a bag for free.
The New York-based carrier said travelers who book the
lowest "Blue" fare can check a bag on a one-way trip for $20
during online check-in or $25 at an airport ticket counter. To
avoid the charge, customers can book a "Blue Plus" fare that
typically is $15 more than the base ticket price, it said.
JetBlue announced in November that it would roll out bag
fees by this summer, estimating it would earn some $65 million
in 2015 and more than $200 million within several years from
charges associated with new fare options.
Consumers reacted negatively while investors heralded the
change. The budget airline had long resisted charging for free
travel benefits.
"Half of the customers don't even check bags," Marty St.
George, JetBlue's executive vice president for commercial and
planning, said in an interview. "In effect what's happening is,
the customers who aren't checking bags are paying for the
customers who do."
The airline's approach to fares lets customers pay for what
they need, he said. For example, travelers can book a "Blue
Flex" ticket - generally $100 more expensive than the one-way
base fare - to have two checked bags and no fees for changes or
cancellations.
U.S. airlines grossed $864 million in baggage fees in the
first quarter, amounting to 2.2 percent of total operating
revenues, according to the U.S. Bureau of Transportation
Statistics. That is the highest amount in baggage fees they have
ever collected during the first quarter.
Travelers have criticized airlines not only for new charges
but also for obfuscating the real cost of travel. Customers
cannot easily compare fares across airlines, hidden in fine
print, because websites such as Expedia list prices without
ancillary fees, according to Charlie Leocha, chairman of
consumer advocacy group Travelers United.
St. George said JetBlue still has the best product of any
airline despite fees. He said "Blue" customers get free snacks
and satellite television and can pre-select a wider range of
seats than on other airlines, a flexibility that matters more to
travelers than checked bag fees.
JetBlue said it lowered flight change fees as part of the
fare restructuring.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Ken Wills)