Oct 27 JetBlue Airways Corp said Tuesday that its third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier, inching above analysts' estimates as cheap fuel and revenue from new checked bag fees and first-class seats added to its bottom line.

The U.S. budget carrier earned $198 million in the third quarter, up from $79 million a year ago. It earned 58 cents per diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 57 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)