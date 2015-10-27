(Adds executive comment, forecasts for capacity, unit revenue and bag fees, industry background, changes headline)

By Jeffrey Dastin

Oct 27 JetBlue Airways Corp said Tuesday it will make less money per mile in October than it did a year ago, sending its stock into a tailspin as investors fretted that sales would slow after bucking industry declines.

Shares fell as much as 9 percent even as third-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier to $198 million, beating estimates. The stock had recovered by mid-afternoon, off 4.2 percent to about $25.

Most U.S. airline shares fell Tuesday, with Spirit Airlines Inc dropping nearly 10 percent after warning that margins would shrink in the fourth quarter as stiff competition pushes down fares.

JetBlue has managed to avoid steep declines in unit revenue because it has few flights to Dallas and Chicago, where capacity has outpaced demand, unlike American Airlines Group Inc and Spirit.

JetBlue also has won corporate customers since adding first-class seats in 2014, offering prices below those of rivals, and started charging lower-fare customers for a first checked bag for bookings after June.

JetBlue expects to earn at least $80 million this year from bag fees as well as tweaks to fees for reservation changes - up from a target of $65 million.

Despite this, the U.S. airline reported passenger unit revenue will fall about 2 percent in October before improving in November and December. The measure, which compares sales to capacity, fell 0.6 percent in the third quarter.

At Southwest Airlines Co, the measure fell 4 percent in the third quarter.

"We don't believe that the revenue outperformance has started to slow," JetBlue Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes told investors on a conference call.

Extra flight capacity has also contributed to the drop.

JetBlue said capacity in 2015 is expected to rise between 8.5 percent and 9.5 percent from a year ago versus a prior outlook of a 7 percent to 9 percent increase. It cited fewer canceled flights and adding service with first-class seats to meet demand.

JetBlue expects "high single digit" capacity growth in 2016.

It said a new credit card agreement for frequent fliers with Barclays Plc, to be announced early next year, could boost revenue.

For the third quarter, JetBlue's pretax profit margin was 19.1 percent versus 8.6 percent a year earlier, largely from lower fuel prices. (Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by C Nomiyama, W Simon and JS Benkoe)