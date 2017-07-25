FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 16.6 percent
July 25, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 21 hours ago

JetBlue Airways quarterly profit rises 16.6 percent

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported a 16.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped partly by improving average fares.

JetBlue's unit revenue, which compares sales to flight capacity, climbed 7 percent in the second quarter ended June 30, rising for the first time in eight quarters.

The company's net income rose to $211 million, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter, from $181 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue rose 12.1 percent to $1.84 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

