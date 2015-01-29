Jan 29 JetBlue Airways reported an 87 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and benefitted from lower fuel prices.

Revenue passenger miles (RPM), a metric of an airline's passenger traffic, rose 8.5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Average fuel cost per gallon fell to $2.70 from $3.10 a year earlier.

Net profit increased to $88 million, or 26 cents per share, from $47 million, or 14 cents per share.

Total operating revenue grew 5.9 percent to $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)