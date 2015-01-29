BRIEF-MTBC reports Q1 GAAP loss per share $0.29
* MTBC reports first quarter 2017 results and reaffirms 2017 guidance
Jan 29 JetBlue Airways reported an 87 percent rise in quarterly profit as it flew more passengers and benefitted from lower fuel prices.
Revenue passenger miles (RPM), a metric of an airline's passenger traffic, rose 8.5 percent in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
Average fuel cost per gallon fell to $2.70 from $3.10 a year earlier.
Net profit increased to $88 million, or 26 cents per share, from $47 million, or 14 cents per share.
Total operating revenue grew 5.9 percent to $1.4 billion. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Syneron says with barclays help, engaged in active and extensive solicitation of 59 potential bidders, during go-shop period