July 26 JetBlue Airways Corp's quarterly profit beat Wall Street estimates as the U.S. budget airline continued to benefit from lower fuel costs, and the company said it expects capacity to increase in the current quarter.

Shares of the New York-based carrier, which also said it planned to expand its "Mint" service by purchasing 30 aircraft, were up 1.3 percent in morning trading.

JetBlue said the new A321 aircraft from Airbus will help strengthen its position in transcontinental markets.

"(The new order) provides ability to start flights to Europe from other East Coast-focus cities, should we choose to do so," Chief Executive Robin Hayes said on a post-earnings call with analysts.

The airline has won corporate customers since introducing its "Mint" service in 2014, a lower-priced response to business class on other carriers.

Capacity is expected to increase between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent in the third quarter, the company said.

The company said it paid $1.43 per gallon on average in the quarter, down 33 percent from a year earlier.

However, revenue per available seat mile, a closely watched measure that compares sales to flight capacity, fell 8.2 percent.

The carrier's net income rose 18.4 percent to $180 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, beating the average analyst estimate of 49 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Up to Monday's close of $17.28, the company's shares had fallen about 24 percent this year. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sriraj Kalluvila)