Oct 25 JetBlue Airways Corp's reported
a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as the company's average
fare fell 6 percent.
The U.S. budget carrier said net income rose to $199 million
in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $198 million a year
earlier. Earnings per share was flat at 58 cents.
Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 60 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue per available seat miles (RASM), a key metric that
measures sales against how many seats JetBlue flies and how far
it flies them, fell 3.5 percent.
(Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)