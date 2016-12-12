BRIEF-Golden Ocean takes two vessels more from Quintana
* Says has taken delivery of additional two vessels, Q Myrtalia and Q Shea, from Quintana Shipping Ltd. in exchange for 1.95 million consideration shares
Dec 12 JetBlue Airways Corp said it expected fourth quarter unit revenue, which compares sales to how many seats the airline flies and how far it flies them, to fall between one and two percent.
The estimate is much smaller than the third quarter, when the company reported a larger 3.5 percent fall. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
LONDON/ISTANBUL, May 15 Turkish clothing retailer Mavi Giyim plans to list on Istanbul's stock exchange, the company said on Monday, in what will be a test for the exchange 10 months after a coup attempt shook investor confidence in the region.