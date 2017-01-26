UPDATE 7-Oil edges up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
Jan 26 JetBlue Airways Corp reported a 9.5 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit as the U.S. budget carrier's average fares fell 4 percent.
The company's net income dropped to $172 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $190 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Unit revenue, a key metric that measures sales against how many seats JetBlue flies and how far it flies them, fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MILAN, May 29 Italy's fourth biggest bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it was in exclusive negotiations with a domestic fund and a group of investors over the sale of its bad loan portfolio, which it needs to offload to be allowed to receive state aid.