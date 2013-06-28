SAO PAULO, June 28 David Neeleman, founder of
airline JetBlue Airways Corp, is putting together a
$3.2 billion investment fund to buy back control of the company
and purchase Portuguese airline TAP, Brazilian
newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Friday.
Neeleman, who currently owns Brazilian airline Azul Linhas
Aereas, denied the plans, telling Folha "I always think about
things we can do, but at this moment, I am focused on Azul. It
is not true that I will buy TAP or JetBlue."
JetBlue shares rose nearly 4.4 percent to $6.35.
According to the report, which did not identify its sources,
Brazilian state development bank BNDES will
contribute $600 million for a 20 percent stake in the fund,
while Azul stakeholders will also participate. Neeleman himself
will contribute 5 percent of the fund's total, the report added.
A JetBlue spokeswoman said the company does not comment on
rumors or speculation.
Azul representatives denied the report, while a BNDES
spokesman said the bank would not comment.
Speculation about Neeleman buying back JetBlue goes back
several years. He told CNNMoney in an interview in April 2011
that buying it back was "always an option," but was not a great
investment at that time.