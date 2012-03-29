By Corrie MacLaggan
AUSTIN, Texas, March 28 U.S. authorities filed
criminal charges on Wednesday against a JetBlue Airways
pilot who witnesses said yelled incoherently about religion and
the 2001 hijack attacks and pounded on a locked cockpit door
before passengers subdued him in a midair uproar.
Flight 191 was diverted to Amarillo, Texas, on Tuesday,
following what authorities described as erratic behavior by
Capt. Clayton Frederick Osbon, who allegedly ran through the
cabin before passengers tackled him in the galley.
A flight attendant suffered bruised ribs, officials said.
The Justice Department filed a complaint charging Osbon with
interfering with the crew. It is unusual for a commercial
airline pilot to be charged in this way, and a U.S. official
said he could not recall a similar case in recent years.
Osbon, 49, remains in a guarded facility at a hospital in
Amarillo, and U.S. Attorney Sarah Saldana said he faces up to 20
years in prison if convicted.
The 12-year JetBlue veteran was suspended while the FBI and
aviation authorities investigate the incident, the airline and
the government said on Wednesday.
A JetBlue spokeswoman said the company was cooperating fully
with authorities and would conduct its on investigation as well.
Dave Barger, chief executive of the New York carrier, said
he knows and respects Osbon, who regulators said underwent a
routine medical evaluation nearly four months ago and had a
clean record.
The harrowing events raised questions about pilot medical
qualifications and workplace stress in an industry under chronic
financial pressure and more generally in an economy only slowly
shaking the grip of severe recession.
TROUBLE IN THE COCKPIT
An affidavit by an FBI agent shows trouble for the flight
started before the Airbus A320 took off from New York City's
Jo hn F. Kennedy International Ai rport enroute to Las Vegas with
141 passengers and crew.
Osbon was late arriving at the airport, and missed the
routine pre-flight crew briefing, agent John Whitworth said in
the affidavit. Whitworth said problems continued as the plane
took off.
"Osbon talked about his church and needed to focus,"
Whitworth said in the affidavit. "Osbon began talking about
religion, but his statements were not coherent."
The copilot grew nervous when Osbon told them that "things
just don't matter" and began yelling over the plane's radio
system, telling air traffic controllers to "be quiet," according
to Whitworth's account in the affidavit.
"The First Officer became really worried when Osbon said,
'We need to take a leap of faith'," Whitworth said in the
document. "Osbon started trying to correlate completely
unrelated numbers and he talked about the sins in Las Vegas. At
one point, Osbon told the (first officer), 'We're not going to
Vegas,' and began giving what was described as a sermon."
CHAOS IN THE CABIN
Passengers who were on the plane described a chaotic
mid-flight scene in which a man in a JetBlue uniform, apparently
locked out of the cockpit, began banging on the door and
demanding to be let inside. Passengers subdued him.
"People behind me, a bunch of big guys, started going up
there and trying to help, and we found out that the guy banging
was actually the pilot, and he was trying to get into the
cockpit because the other co-pilot had locked him out,"
passenger Grant Heppes told Reuters.
"Everybody seemed pretty nervous," he said. "Nobody was sure
what was going on. Everybody seemed very concerned."
Osbon yelled jumbled comments about "Jesus, September 11th,
Iraq, Iran and terrorists" while passengers converged on him,
the affidavit said.
An off-duty pilot aboard the plane took Osbon's place at the
controls as the plane made an emergency landing.
Barger said there had been no earlier signs of problems
with the pilot.
"I've known the captain personally for a long period of
time, and there's been no indication of this at all," Barger
told NBC, adding that the pilot was a "consummate professional."
The incident was the second to involve erratic behavior by a
JetBlue crew member since August 2010, when a flight attendant
upset after an altercation with a passenger bolted from a plane
by deploying and sliding down the inflatable emergency chute.
Lawyers for the flight attendant in that incident, Steven
Slater, later told reporters he had acted in part out of
frustration with the chaos of air travel and that he was under
stress because his mother was suffering from lung cancer.
The incident also came just two weeks after a female flight
attendant started ranting about a possible crash over the public
address system of an American Airlines plane. She, too, was
subdued by passengers and crew as the plane returned to the gate
at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.
FITNESS FOR DUTY
The FAA said it was investigating the JetBlue incident. It
is not yet known what may have caused the outbursts described in
the affidavit, officials said.
As a captain, he would be required to undergo at least two
medical exams within the past year to assess his capabilities to
fly.
The Federal Aviation Administration said Osbon's last medical
check was in December and there were no prior incidents,
accidents or disciplinary actions on his record.
But the physicals required by FAA and conducted annually for
most and twice a year in other cases are generally less rigorous
than those required by big airlines when first hiring a pilot.
Doctors must rely on self disclosure by a pilot on
questionnaires about any mental health issues.
JetBlue said it has a peer-assistance for pilots and added
that crewmembers could take "safety time out" should an employee
have any issues.
The FAA handles more than 450,000 applications annually for
medical certifications, mainly for private flying, agency
records show. It would not make a medical official available for
an interview.
JetBlue said it was in compliance with FAA regulations on
pilot health.
Although the incident aboard the JetBlue flight was a
rarity, pilots say their jobs have become more stressful over
the years due to carrier financial and other demands.
"Airline pilots are among the most scrutinized professionals
there are, way more than doctors. ... We're constantly under the
microscope," retired U.S. Airways pilot Chesley B. "Sully"
Sullenberger III, famous for landing his stricken jet in the
Hudson River in 2009, said in a telephone interview.
JetBlue has one of the industry's more upbeat corporate
cultures, which emphasizes premium customer service. Management
has good labor relations with its non-union workers who staff
mostly newer Airbus jets.
But JetBlue has twice made sensational headlines for lengthy
tarmac delays, calling into question its operating decisions in
the worst weather.
Joyce Hunter, a former account manager with a major airline
who is now an associate professor at Saint Xavier University in
Chicago, said pilots and flight attendants should have annual
evaluations for stress.
"This is the issue from the vantage point of why we're
seeing these meltdowns," said Hunter, who wrote a book titled
"Anger in the Air."