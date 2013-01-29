Jan 29 Discounter JetBlue Airways Corp reported lower fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday as Superstorm Sandy disrupted operations.

Quarterly net income fell to $1 million, or nil cents a share, from $23 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.19 billion. The carrier said Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast in late October and forced the shutdown of New York area airports, reduced revenue by about $45 million.