July 30 JetBlue Airways on Tuesday said second-quarter earnings fell 31 percent, missing Wall Street estimates, as costs rose and its average airfare fell.

The carrier said it expects cost pressure tied to plane maintenance to ease in the second half and said revenue trends were improving.

The New York-based airline is growing in markets such as Boston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and looking to gain more business passengers. But it lacks the scale of larger rivals and must also compete with low-cost airlines. Nearly 80 percent of its operations are in the U.S. Northeast.

JetBlue's "revenue growth has slowed and its aging fleet is requiring higher maintenance expenses, so it has to find a way to offset that rising cost with increased revenues," said Jim Corridore, an equity analyst with S&P Capital IQ. "In the markets they compete in, it's very challenging to do so."

Costs for fuel and salaries at JetBlue increased 3.3 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively, in the second quarter, while expenses for maintenance materials and repairs soared 31 percent.

Earnings totaled $36 million, or 11 cents a share, down from $52 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected, on average, 14 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.3 billion, but operating expenses climbed 7.5 percent.

The carrier's average airfare fell 1 percent to $157.51. Passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure known as unit revenue, was down 3.3 percent, hurt by the shift of the Easter and Passover holidays into March this year from April last year.

JetBlue said unit revenue, a measure of pricing power and how full planes are, would likely rise 4 percent in July. Unit revenue was flat in June after rising 1 percent in May and falling 9 percent in April.

Other airlines have also signaled revenue trends are improving in the typically strong summer travel period, after a challenging first half in which U.S. budget cuts hurt government travel demand.

US Airways Group, Delta Air Lines and other carriers have also forecast increases in unit revenue for July.

Shares of JetBlue were down 0.8 percent at $6.60 in early-afternoon trading.