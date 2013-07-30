* Profit 11 cents/share vs Street view 14 cents
* Revenue rises 4.5 percent, expenses up 7.5 percent
July 30 JetBlue Airways on Tuesday said
second-quarter earnings fell 31 percent, missing Wall Street
estimates, as costs rose and its average airfare fell.
The carrier said it expects cost pressure tied to plane
maintenance to ease in the second half and said revenue trends
were improving.
The New York-based airline is growing in markets such as
Boston and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and looking to gain more
business passengers. But it lacks the scale of larger rivals and
must also compete with low-cost airlines. Nearly 80 percent of
its operations are in the U.S. Northeast.
JetBlue's "revenue growth has slowed and its aging fleet is
requiring higher maintenance expenses, so it has to find a way
to offset that rising cost with increased revenues," said Jim
Corridore, an equity analyst with S&P Capital IQ. "In the
markets they compete in, it's very challenging to do so."
Costs for fuel and salaries at JetBlue increased 3.3 percent
and 5.5 percent, respectively, in the second quarter, while
expenses for maintenance materials and repairs soared 31
percent.
Earnings totaled $36 million, or 11 cents a share, down from
$52 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier. Analysts had
expected, on average, 14 cents a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 4.5 percent to $1.3 billion, but operating
expenses climbed 7.5 percent.
The carrier's average airfare fell 1 percent to $157.51.
Passenger revenue per available seat mile, a measure known as
unit revenue, was down 3.3 percent, hurt by the shift of the
Easter and Passover holidays into March this year from April
last year.
JetBlue said unit revenue, a measure of pricing power and
how full planes are, would likely rise 4 percent in July. Unit
revenue was flat in June after rising 1 percent in May and
falling 9 percent in April.
Other airlines have also signaled revenue trends are
improving in the typically strong summer travel period, after a
challenging first half in which U.S. budget cuts hurt government
travel demand.
US Airways Group, Delta Air Lines and other
carriers have also forecast increases in unit revenue for July.
Shares of JetBlue were down 0.8 percent at $6.60 in
early-afternoon trading.