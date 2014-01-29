* Profit of 14 cents compares with estimate of 13 cents
* Revenue increase outpaces cost increase
Jan 29 JetBlue Airways on Wednesday
reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as rising
ticket prices bolstered revenue.
The New York-based carrier cited "strong" revenue trends for
the current period but added flight cancellations this month in
wake of unfavorable weather in the U.S. Northeast would hurt
first quarter results.
Net income was $47 million, or 14 cents a diluted share, for
the fourth quarter, compared with $1 million, or nil cents a
share, a year earlier. Analysts expected 13 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly revenue rose 14 percent to $1.37 billion, compared
with $1.35 billion expected by analysts. The average airfare
increased 8.9 percent to $168.94.
New York-based JetBlue, which competes with big full-service
airlines as well as newer entrants with a low-cost focus,
increased flights to the Caribbean and Latin America and raised
some change fees to bolster revenue. This year, it will start
offering lie-flat beds on cross-country flights in a bid to
attract more business travelers.
The carrier, which has 80 percent of its operations in the
U.S. Northeast, has struggled to keep down costs, which rose
nearly 9 percent in the fourth quarter. Expenses tied to fuel
and salaries rose 5 percent and 12 percent, respectively, while
costs for maintenance materials and repairs spiked 23 percent.
JetBlue said January winter weather that led it to cancel
about 1,800 flights would hurt first-quarter operating income by
$30 million and reduced total revenue by about $45 million. The
company shut down operations at airports in Boston and the New
York area on Jan. 6 to get its operations back on track
.