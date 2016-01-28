(Adds forecasts, company and analyst comments, share movement,
background, byline)
By Jeffrey Dastin
Jan 28 JetBlue Airways Corp said
Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a
year earlier, topping analysts' estimates as cheap fuel and
revenue from new checked bag fees and first-class seats added to
its bottom line.
The U.S. budget carrier earned $190 million in the fourth
quarter, up from $88 million a year ago. It earned 56 cents per
diluted share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 51
cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares rose about 3 percent in pre-market trading.
JetBlue said in a news release its fuel bill fell more than
$100 million as the average price it paid per gallon dropped
about 38 percent from a year ago. It also benefited from bag
fees and tweaks to how it charges for flight reservation
changes, which began June 30.
The airline said passenger unit revenue, which compares
ticket sales to flight capacity, fell 1.9 percent in the fourth
quarter from a year ago.
Sterne Agee CRT analyst Adam Hackel said this beat
expectations.
However, he added, "Investors should be cautious about
(first-quarter) revenues because of Jonas," the winter storm
that made New York-based JetBlue cancel more than 900 flights
within the last week.
JetBlue forecast that unit costs would stay flat or fall up
to 2 percent in the first quarter, not including the impact of
the storm. Unit costs will stay flat or rise up to 2 percent for
the full year, it said.
"We posted another strong quarter, producing above industry
average revenue performance and running a safe and reliable
operation," Chief Executive Robin Hayes said in the news
release.
The airline said it expects flight capacity to rise between
14 percent and 16 percent in the first quarter.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)