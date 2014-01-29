Jan 29 JetBlue Airways Corp on Wednesday said it submitted a bid on Reagan National airport slots that American Airlines Group is required to shed under an agreement with the U.S. Justice Department.

Company President Robin Hayes told an earnings conference call that JetBlue might have news on Reagan National soon. He said JetBlue also unsuccessfully bid for slots at New York's LaGuardia. Southwest Airlines and Virgin America won the bidding for the LaGuardia slots last year.

JetBlue said it expects January unit revenue to rise 6 percent to 7 percent including negative effects from storm-related flight cancellations.