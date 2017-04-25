BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
NEW YORK, April 25 U.S. budget carrier JetBlue Airways Corp reported better-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, sending shares up in midday trading.
The airline said first-quarter net income was $85 million, or 25 cents per diluted share, down from $207 million, or 61 cents a share, in the first quarter of 2016, as fuel costs and other expenses increased.
Analysts, on average, expected profit of 23 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Forecasting the second quarter, the carrier said it expects to see its revenue per available seat mile increase between 3 percent and 6 percent year over year. JetBlue maintained its expectation full-year capacity will increase between 5.5 percent and 7.5 percent.
Shares were up 0.9 percent in midday trading.
"JetBlue's disclosures this morning afforded a smorgasbord of investor delicacies, in our view," JP Morgan analysts wrote, adding the airline's forecast could lead Wall Street to raise its second-quarter earnings estimates.
First-quarter operating revenue of $1.60 billion was slightly below expectations.
JetBlue's passenger revenue per available seat mile, a closely-watched metric, dropped 5.8 percent year over year.
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.