GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
NEW DELHI Feb 16 India's civil aviation ministry wrote to the federal trade ministry on Wednesday to allow local carriers to directly import jet fuel, following recommendations of a ministerial panel.
The aviation ministry has also asked the state governments to bring down sales tax on the fuel, which in India costs about 55-60 percent more than the global average. But they have not responded favourably, the ministry said in a statement.
"The Indian carriers would have to make their own tie-ups with the suppliers having infrastructure to import ATF directly for their use," the aviation ministry said. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.