HONG KONG, July 17 A group led by Chinese movie
star Jet Li and his wife Nina Li invested $187 million in a Hong
Kong-listed firm, as appetite surged for so-called "shell"
companies listed in the city.
The duo made the bulk of the investment, agreeing to buy
11.5 billion new shares of Far East Holdings International Ltd
at HK$0.10 each, or about HK$1.15 billion ($148.4
million), via a holding company, according to filings with the
Hong Kong stock exchange this week. That is equivalent to a 97
percent discount to Far East's closing price on June 26, before
the stock was halted pending an announcement.
Private companies and individuals are rushing to cash in on
a steady flow of Chinese funds that have fuelled a rally Hong
Kong stocks, by snapping up so-called listed 'shells'.
Typically, such shell companies get a large injection of cash
and assets that often change their business.
Demand for shell companies, entities which usually have few
material operating assets, has soared in recent months. Such
deals are generally considered a quicker and easier way for
investors to gain a listing and access to funds than going
through an initial public offering.
Li, better known for his acrobatic martial arts films, and
his wife bought the stake on July 10 through Regent Pacific
Business Ltd, the filings showed.
Far East didn't immediately return a Reuters request for
comment on the investments.
Fast East describes itself as an investment holdings company
active in the technology, media, manufacturing and financial
services sectors, according to its website.
The Far East deal follows a similar transaction last month
by China's largest China's No.1 social network and online media
company Tencent Holdings Ltd and developer Evergrande
Real Estate Group to buy a loss-making solar panel
maker.
($1 = 7.7506 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Price and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ryan
Woo)