Baidu to launch autonomous car technology in July
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
Dec 18 Beijing Jetsen Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire two media firms for 2.08 billion yuan ($334.73 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to raise up to 589.3 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 19
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wOKUxn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2140 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 18 Baidu Inc said on Tuesday it would open its self-driving car technology for restricted environment in July this year.
* Says it signed 1.68 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, to provide semiconductor equipment