A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in jewellery makers surged on Monday after India scrapped the rule that mandated trading companies to export 20 percent of the gold imported.

The import curb was imposed last year to bring down gold imports, which had pushed India's current account deficit to a record high in the fiscal year ended March 2013.

Titan Co Ltd (TITN.NS) gained 5.9 percent at 9:55 a.m.

Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZL.NS) jumped 14.7 percent and Gitanjali Gems (GTGM.NS) surged 18.05 percent, while PC Jewellers (PCJE.NS) was up 9.5 percent.

Removal of import restrictions may result in increased quantum of gold-on-lease for Titan, as per management, said Motilal Oswal.

Gold-on-lease serves a low cost hedging tool for jewellers and may help them expand without resorting to debt, according to analysts.

