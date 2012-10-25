Jewellery and accessories e-tailer Voylla.com, owned and operated by Bangalore-based Voylla Retail Pvt Ltd, has raised under Rs 1 crore in angel funding. Although the startup has not disclosed who the investors are, it says that the money raised will be invested to promote marketing and grow its operations team.

In May this year, Voylla was launched by two former Amazonians, Vishwas Shringi and Raj Uparkar, as a designer apparel e-tailer, but has forayed into exclusive jewellery and accessories since.

CEO and co-founder Shringi said, "We add a minimum of 300 new designs on the site every week and will continue to bring more varieties for customers across the country. We are also excited about the fact that a number of our customers are repeat buyers."

Voylla currently sells semi-precious, precious metal & gem stone jewellery and accessories for women. Its sterling silver range starts from Rs 750 while the diamond range (certified by Diamond Trade India) starts from Rs 820. On the other hand, the accessories range starts from Rs 500 and features products like handbags, clutches, stoles and scarves - both ethnic and contemporary in design.

The company offers cash on delivery for orders above Rs 300 and delivery time varies between five and seven days. Plus, it has a 30-day return policy. Last we checked, the site was offering products from a number of designers including Varsha M, Devika Arora, Manisha Singh, Anju Bansal, Anil Kabra, Aastha Jain, Bhairavi Malkani, Manjari Singh and Abhishikta Pandit, among others.

-- Copyright 2012 VCCircle.com. All rights reserved. This content/article is provided by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited and not by Reuters. All rights, including copyright, in this content/article provided by VCCircle.com are owned or controlled by Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited. The content may not be copied, broadcast, downloaded and stored (in any medium), transmitted, adapted or changed in any way whatsoever without the prior written permission of Mosaic Media Ventures Private Limited.