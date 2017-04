A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares of jewellery companies fall after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said it was discussing increasing restrictions on gold imports.

Titan Company Ltd falls 0.95 percent while Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd is down 1.67 and Shree Ganesh Jewellery House slips 0.76 percent.

On Monday, Reserve Bank of India deputy governor S.S. Mundra said policymakers are concerned that higher gold imports will worsen the trade deficit, after data showed India's gold imports in October surged nearly four-fold to $4.18 billion from a year ago.