An employee explains the bill to a customer as gold bangles are placed on top of it inside a jewellery showroom in Mumbai August 30, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in gold companies are trading higher

India will announce changes as early as this week to a rule mandating star trading houses export 100 percent of gold imports - source to Reuters.

The proposed changes will give companies more flexibility amid global price fluctuations - traders say.

Titan Co Ltd (TITN.NS) gains 2.5 percent, Gitanjali Gems Ltd (GTGM.NS) surges 7.98 percent and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri (TBZL.NS) is up 4.1 percent.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)