* London-based jeweller, 'King of Diamonds', buys back stone
at auction
* Graff, who plans IPO in Hong Kong next year, seen as good
investment
* Christie's says achieved strong prices for top quality
gems
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Nov 17 London-based jeweller
Laurence Graff paid nearly $4 million to buy back a white
diamond ring of his own creation at a sale where wealthy
investors seeking alternative assets snapped up top-quality
gems, Christie's said on Thursday.
Graff, whom close associates said was in China this week,
made the winning bid by telephone to the semi-annual jewellery
sales in Geneva on Wednesday night, the auction house said.
"He bought it back and he will sell it a second time,"
Jean-Marc Lunel, head of Christie's jewellery department in
Geneva who conducted the sale, told Reuters.
"He is the King of Diamonds and recognises his babies. The
stone is fabulous and in great shape in terms of cut, colour and
clarity," he added.
The oval-shaped diamond, weighing 24.30 carats, is graded
'D' colour and potentially internally flawless if repolished
slightly on the surface, according to Lunel.
It was put on the block by an unidentified woman and had a
pre-sale estimate of $2.9 million-$3.5 million, according to the
catalogue.
Christie's, owned by French billionaire Francois Pinault,
netted 56.26 million Swiss francs ($61.37 mln) from the event,
with 77 percent of the 361 lots on offer sold, it said in a
statement.
A gray diamond weighing 10.67 carats, which had been
estimated at $120,000-200,000, soared to $1.19 million, a world
record price for a gray diamond, according to Lunel. Earrings
made of pear-shaped Colombian emeralds and diamonds fetched
$3.078 million, also a record price at auction, he said.
"What is in the mid-range or not so attractive doesn't sell
well. But what is exceptional sells at astronomical prices --
colourless diamonds, coloured diamonds and coloured gems
including rubies from Burma (Myanmar)," Lunel said.
"There are more and more private collectors, clients looking
for new investments. They are looking for top, top quality gem
stones, to put their money into something that will not melt,"
he said.
Graff, who often attends auctions, is a self-made diamond
merchant who became one of Britain's richest men with an
estimated worth of around 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion).
Graff Diamonds plans to raise about $1 billion in a Hong
Kong listing next year, a move to fund further expansion in Asia
and capitalise on booming demand for high-end gems in China and
India.
"I think it is a clever move because he is number one today.
He still has room to expand everywhere," Eric Valdieu, a
jewellery expert formerly with Christie's who has launched an
investment fund "Divine Jewels", told Reuters.
"It is a very expensive business. Therefore, if he wants to
go faster he needs large financial support," he said.
Graff's glittering stores sit on the world's most exclusive
shopping streets, including the posh rue du Rhone in Geneva.
"When I see his inventory, the quality of his merchandise,
the beauty of his shops, how cleverly everything is run, I can
only suggest to people to go for it -- if people want to invest
with a retailer," Valdieu said.
"They are investing with someone who knows what he's doing,"
the Frenchman added.
Rival Sotheby's sold the "Sun-Drop Diamond", a huge
yellow diamond weighing 110.03 carats for $12.36 million, a
world record for a yellow diamond, in Geneva on Tuesday night.
($1 = 0.917 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Paul Casciato)