Hong Kong, July 19 (IFR) - Chito Jeyarajah, managing director in Goldman Sachs' investment banking division, has left to join HSBC in Hong Kong as co-head ECM for Asia-Pacific, two people with knowledge of the matter said.

Alexis Adamczyk is HSBC’s current head of ECM for Asia-Pacific.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC declined to comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau)