TOKYO Dec 2 JFE Holdings Inc' Chiba steel mill outside Tokyo is operating normally after an explosion at a sulphuric acid tank on Friday morning, an official of group company JFE Chemical Co said.

The explosion, which injured four workers, had no impact on the production facility and there was no fire on the plant, he said.

JFE is the world's No.5 steelmaker, strong in exports of steel sheets.

