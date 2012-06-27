TOKYO, June 27 A fire broke out at a western Japan plant of JFE Steel in the early hours of Wednesday after coking coal escaped from one of three furnaces in operation, a company spokesman said.

The fire at the plant, in Hiroshima, was extinguished around 3:30 a.m. after burning for about 2-1/2 hours. It was unclear when operations would resume at the furnace, the spokesman said, adding that no workers were hurt in the incident. (Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Michael Watson)