More than 50 miners trapped in explosion in Iran, some feared dead
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
TOKYO, July 30 JFE Steel, Japan's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday it would invest about 27 billion yen ($220 million) in a steelworks being built by Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group in Vietnam in an effort to expand its global network to drive growth.
JFE, steelmaking unit under JFE Holdings Inc, plans to take a 5 percent stake in the plant's operating company, it said. ($1 = 124.0400 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
May 3 More than 50 miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday, and some were feared to have died, state media reported.
OSLO, May 3 Sweden's Lundin Petroleum lifted its full year production guidance on Wednesday and said it still expected to find more oil in the Barents Sea despite a recent setback.