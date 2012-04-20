(Adds steel production)
TOKYO, April 20 JFE Holdings Inc, the
world's No.5 steelmaker, plans to boost capital spending in the
three years ending March 2015 by 25 percent to $12.3 billion to
build overseas mills and upgrade domestic plants, the Nikkei
said.
Japan's second-biggest steelmaker aims to increase its
annual consolidated crude steel output to around 43 million
tonnes in five years, or 60 percent more than the year ended
March, the business daily reported, without saying where it got
the information.
Japanese steelmakers are keen to build plants in emerging
markets to tap growing demand as the strong yen erodes export
margins and domestic demand remains sluggish.
JFE is targeting 400 billion yen ($4.91 billion) in
recurring profit, or earnings before tax and special items, in
the year to March 2015 on sales of 4 trillion yen, the Nikkei
said.
The company is expected to disclose its profit goal and
three-year capital investment plan today when it announces its
earnings for the year ended March.
JFE declined to comment on the Nikkei report.
The company said in March it was conducting a feasibility
study on building a steel sheet plant in Vietnam.
. It is also planning to jointly construct a mill
in Bengal with its Indian affiliate JSW.
Nippon Steel, which is to merge with Japan's No.3 steelmaker
Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd in October, has spent
about 880 billion yen in capital outlays in the past three
years. It earlier said it plans to increase global crude steel
output to 60 million to 70 million tonnes, but did not specify a
timeframe.
($1 = 81.5450 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue, Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Ryan Woo)