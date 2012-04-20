(Adds steel production)

TOKYO, April 20 JFE Holdings Inc, the world's No.5 steelmaker, plans to boost capital spending in the three years ending March 2015 by 25 percent to $12.3 billion to build overseas mills and upgrade domestic plants, the Nikkei said.

Japan's second-biggest steelmaker aims to increase its annual consolidated crude steel output to around 43 million tonnes in five years, or 60 percent more than the year ended March, the business daily reported, without saying where it got the information.

Japanese steelmakers are keen to build plants in emerging markets to tap growing demand as the strong yen erodes export margins and domestic demand remains sluggish.

JFE is targeting 400 billion yen ($4.91 billion) in recurring profit, or earnings before tax and special items, in the year to March 2015 on sales of 4 trillion yen, the Nikkei said.

The company is expected to disclose its profit goal and three-year capital investment plan today when it announces its earnings for the year ended March.

JFE declined to comment on the Nikkei report.

The company said in March it was conducting a feasibility study on building a steel sheet plant in Vietnam. . It is also planning to jointly construct a mill in Bengal with its Indian affiliate JSW.

Nippon Steel, which is to merge with Japan's No.3 steelmaker Sumitomo Metal Industries Ltd in October, has spent about 880 billion yen in capital outlays in the past three years. It earlier said it plans to increase global crude steel output to 60 million to 70 million tonnes, but did not specify a timeframe. ($1 = 81.5450 Japanese yen)